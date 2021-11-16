Biden told Xi that US does not support Taiwan independence, says Chinese state media

Further details being revealed by Chinese state media

Biden Xi
  • Xi told Biden that the world is big enough for the development of both US, China
  • No need to play "zero-sum" games
  • Adds that US, China are two ships that should not collide
  • Biden told Xi that US seeks peace and stability on the Taiwan Strait
The meeting is said to last for 3 hours and 14 minutes. The headline remark is a jarring one as it shows that the US is caving in but keep in mind that this is China's take on the matter. We'll have to see if we get a similar communique from the US later.
