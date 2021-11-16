Biden told Xi that US does not support Taiwan independence, says Chinese state media

Further details being revealed by Chinese state media





Xi told Biden that the world is big enough for the development of both US, China

No need to play "zero-sum" games

Adds that US, China are two ships that should not collide

Biden told Xi that US seeks peace and stability on the Taiwan Strait

The meeting is said to last for 3 hours and 14 minutes. The headline remark is a jarring one as it shows that the US is caving in but keep in mind that this is China's take on the matter. We'll have to see if we get a similar communique from the US later.