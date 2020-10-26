Biden will push for immediate $2 trillion stimulus package along with tax increases
From Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino
Now this is a bit dubious coming from Fox Business but Charlie Gasparino is a great reporter, so it's almost certainly true.
He says that aides to Biden say if elected he will push for a $2 trillion stimulus package immediately along with tax increases and infrastructure spending. Obvious, he will need to control Congress to get that through.
I don't think the market will care about a tax on incomes above $400K but a corporate tax hike immediately would be a different story.
In other election news, the final NYT poll of Texas has Trump ahead in that state 47-43%.