Biden will push for immediate $2 trillion stimulus package along with tax increases

From Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino

Now this is a bit dubious coming from Fox Business but Charlie Gasparino is a great reporter, so it's almost certainly true.





He says that aides to Biden say if elected he will push for a $2 trillion stimulus package immediately along with tax increases and infrastructure spending. Obvious, he will need to control Congress to get that through.





I don't think the market will care about a tax on incomes above $400K but a corporate tax hike immediately would be a different story.



