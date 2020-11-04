Big reversal underway in Treasuries as Trump's odds improve
History repeating?
The market is signaling an increasing chance of Trump sticking around in the White House. Either that or a divided Congress that would leave Biden unable to advance his agenda.
This is one heckuva reversal candle at the moment:
The move extended after a newswire headline cited online betting shop Smarkets showing Trump pulling ahead, implying a 52% chance of winning.
The FX market is moving on the same headlines with the dollar continuing to rally.