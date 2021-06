The stock has been halted and awaits being reopened







The stock was halted for trading at $286.3050 and awaits reopening.

The FDA has approved Biogen's Alzheimer drug Aducanumab using an accelerated approval pathway. The FDA does require Biogen to conduct a postapproval clinical trial and said that they can take away the approval upon unfavorable results.