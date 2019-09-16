Blackstone is to buy Dream Global Units for 6.2bn CAD
Another snippet of M&A activity news for the session
- this one a CAD positive.
Dream Global REIT's units are dual listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- DREAM Global Real Estate Investment Trust said on Sunday it is to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc in a C$6.2 billion ($4.69 billion) deal.
- Blackstone will pay C$16.79 in cash for each Dream Global unit to acquire all of the office and industrial property manager's subsidiaries and assets, according to a statement from Dream Global.