Bond yields fall to the lows of the day

That's a good sign





US 10-year yields are down 8 bps to 1.43% and 30s are down 11 bps to 2.17%. Both are at or just above the lows of the day.





The question is whether that's month-end rebalancing flows or if it's a sign that the bond rout is exhausted.







At the end of the day, rates are still low and the Fed isn't hiking. The path for risk assets its higher, it's just a matter of deciding to buy the dip now or in a few days. I can't fault either approach but with falling yields I suspect we've seen the end of it for now.