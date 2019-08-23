Bond yields hold higher to start the European morning

US 10-year yields up by nearly 4 bps to 1.65% currently





30-year yields are up by over 4 bps on the day to nearly 2.15% at the moment. That's a far cry from the drop below 2% during the "crazy yield curve inversion" last week. The mood above is keeping yen pairs bid on the day with USD/JPY holding at 106.66 currently.

I reckon this is largely to do with positioning and short covering in bonds ahead of Jackson Hole later today. The key risk is that Fed chair Powell and other Fed officials will pour could water on the aggressive market pricing going into the September FOMC meeting.