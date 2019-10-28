Bonds come under pressure to start the session

German bund yields shoot up as a Brexit extension looks a done deal now

With France turning the corner on the Brexit extension deadline this morning, it is putting a bit of pressure on bonds with yields climbing higher on the day now.





German bund yields have shot higher while Treasury yields are also moving in the same direction, with 10-year yields up 4.8 bps to 1.842% at the moment.





The optimism here is mildly translating to equities with the DAX now up 0.2%. But if anything else, keep an eye on yen pairs as USD/JPY now closes in on the highs for the day around 108.79 amid higher yields.



