Boris Johnson: Suggesting we should lock up the elderly is not realistic

Boris Johnson on the virus

  • Suggesting we should lock up elderly people for their protection is not realistic
  • I'm spiritually reluctant to infringe anyone's freedom but unless we take action, we risk tougher measures later
  • If forced into a new national lockdown, that would threaten jobs, livelihoods and human contact
  • Medical advisors are worried about the winter but unanimous things will be far better by the spring
  • Working hard as possible to achieve mass testing where results are available in minutes
  • UK risks 'many more deaths' from virus
More restrictions are coming to the UK.
