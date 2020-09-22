Boris Johnson: Suggesting we should lock up the elderly is not realistic

Suggesting we should lock up elderly people for their protection is not realistic

I'm spiritually reluctant to infringe anyone's freedom but unless we take action, we risk tougher measures later

If forced into a new national lockdown, that would threaten jobs, livelihoods and human contact

Medical advisors are worried about the winter but unanimous things will be far better by the spring

Working hard as possible to achieve mass testing where results are available in minutes

UK risks 'many more deaths' from virus

More restrictions are coming to the UK.



