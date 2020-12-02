Brexit: Barnier, Frost to review progress tomorrow before further updates on state of play

The Times' Brussels correspondent, Bruno Waterfield, says the Barnier remarks earlier does not change the dynamics of Brexit negotiations

He tweets , citing the Barnier report earlier:





"Dynamic has nothing to do with the negotiations and the briefing only took place because of dissension in the EU camp, led by France. Barnier and Frost will review progress tomorrow and either announce success/failure or continue over the weekend."

Just something to take note of but either way, the remarks earlier were not too pleasant but it could be political pandering on Barnier's part. We'll only get a better idea of things later on in the week it would seem.



