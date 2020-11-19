Brexit deal chatter lifts sterling, but be careful

Telegraph report was out earlier (update: there's more)







Sterling is jumping on chatter about a report in the Telegraph about a Brexit deal coming as soon as Monday. There was talk earlier in the day that Monday is a soft deadline to get a deal so all the translation and whatnot can get done and this appears to be the same report, so it might be old news.





However some headlines are carrying it now and it has given GBP a fresh lift. That's also coming with the US dollar sliding across the board as stocks finish strong.







I'm not sure yet on the source of the story, but it appears to be this , which was out four hours ago.





EU diplomatic sources claim the trade deal is 90 per cent done but warn that crucial breakthroughs on fishing, "level playing field" guarantees and protocols around the deal's enforcement remain elusive.



These are the same hangups they've had for months.





Update: There's a bit more there than I initially saw.





"An UK-EU free trade agreement could be announced as early as Monday, a source predicted, if compromises are made."

That's hardly definitive but the report isn't old news

