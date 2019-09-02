Brexit: Election talk this week building more momentum

A tweet by The Guardian's chief political correspondent, Jessica Elgot

"Very strong rumours in Westminster today that election could be called this week - with verbal commitment of polling day pre-Oct 31"
Not sure if this is the reason the pound is getting a bit of a lift but at this stage, anything to prevent an almost certain no-deal outcome will be a "less bad" thing. Cable is up to 1.2090 levels currently, off lows around 1.2066 posted moments ago.

