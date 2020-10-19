Brexit: EU, UK chief negotiators Barnier and Frost said to be speaking again later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Is there going to be political will to restart negotiations this week?

BBC's Europe editor, Katya Adler, reports with a tweet thread and the question remains if both sides see enough reason to try and compromise on the key outstanding issues.

That said, we've been down this road many a time in the Brexit saga and all the previous deadlines ended up being more farcical more than anything else. It may be different this time around, but the same was also said since two years ago.


