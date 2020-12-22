Brexit: Johnson, von der Leyen reportedly held talks yesterday to try and reach fisheries compromise

Politico reports on the matter

The report cites an official familiar with the phone call held yesterday between UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, and European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, as an 11th hour attempt to strike a compromise on fisheries.





They were said to have spoken about fresh proposals on fisheries, though the official said that "the EU position is still miles off what would be acceptable to us".





The pound is keeping lower on the session, with cable dragged down from 1.3450 to fresh lows of 1.3362 and breaching below its 200-hour moving average:









There is this article doing the rounds on social media once again this morning on the EU not accepting the UK's latest fisheries proposal as well. But that was already reported yesterday in the link above, so I wouldn't look too much into that.





Overall, it's just mostly Brexit angst still keeping sentiment rather weary for the pound.

Update: The Telegraph adds that both leaders spoke again on fisheries and the coronavirus response this morning. Does that suggest we're getting closer to something? Hmm.



