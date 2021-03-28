Brexit - more than a fifth of small UK exporters have temporarily halted sales to the EU
A survey in the UK by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) with a small sample size (132 exporters)
- 30 had stopped sales to the European Union temporarily
- 5 have done so permanently
FSB National Chairman comments:
Reuters with the info, GBP little changed.
- "Those that do business internationally are being hit with some incredibly demanding, unfamiliar paperwork"
- "What we hoped would prove to be teething problems are in danger of becoming permanent, systemic ones."