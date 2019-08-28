Brexit: Parliament to be suspended as early as today?

BBC senior journalist, Nick Robinson, tweets out a surprise

"Hearing that the Queen could be asked to agree to prorogue parliament as early as today. She's in Balmoral. Would be done by Order in Council. Only one source. Not confirmed. Watch this space."

The pound is making fresh lows on the tweet here with cable slipping to 1.2258 currently from 1.2270 levels earlier. I'd be wary of looking too much into it as it isn't something that is backed up by other media sources just yet.





Earlier on, UK lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said that the government has no need to prorogue parliament for now but we'll see. I'd put more emphasis on the story above if other journalists corroborate to what is being said. Otherwise, take it with a pinch of salt for the time being.



