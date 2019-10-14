Brexit - slightly more positive reports coming out on deal progress
The ebb and flow of Brexit indications continues, this latest via the UK Telegraph
Says the report:
- Brexit deal appears to be taking shape
- sources on both sides said a positive day of negotiations had yielded a potential solution to the Northern Irish border problem
- was "cautious optimism" that a narrow path to a deal could now be appearing
- marked shift in tone from the downbeat assessment from the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Sunday
GBP up a few tics