Brexit - slightly more positive reports coming out on deal progress

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The ebb and flow of Brexit indications continues, this latest via the UK Telegraph

Says the report:
  • Brexit deal appears to be taking shape
  • sources on both sides said a positive day of negotiations had yielded a potential solution to the Northern Irish border problem
  • was "cautious optimism" that a narrow path to a deal could now be appearing
  • marked shift in tone from the downbeat assessment from the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Sunday

GBP up a few tics


 
