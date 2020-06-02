Brexit trade talks update - EU is prepared for an extension up to 2 years

EU and UK talks on securing a trade deal recommenced on Tuesday 

  • This is the fourth round of negotiations on a trade deal to replace the transition phase by the end of this year.
  • The deadline for an extension of the transition period is the end of June.
  • EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier wrote to UK MPs saying the EU will accept an extension of up to 2 years, in order to allow enough time to negotiate a new deal. 
  • If you've been following along you'll know that this is not a (publicly) acceptable option for UK PM Johnson.
The road ahead is rocky for these discussions. A press conference/release is expected by Friday on this round of talks with what has been achieved (and not). Background to this is a 'no deal' will be damaging for both sides. And more background is that both countries are trying to manage limiting damage to their respective economies due to the coronavirus outbreak response. 

I suspect the two will patch up some sort of agreement. Sort of like a 'phase 1' agreement or some such garbage. 

Meanwhile EUR/GBP daily: 
