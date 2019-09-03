Brexit - UK government loses vote, parliament votes to block no deal

Brexit developments  - parliament has voted against the Prime Minister. This is major defeat for Johnson. 

Vote is in favour making time available to try to avoid a hard, no deal Brexit 

While not a done deal this brings the prospects of a general election closer. 

PM Johnson says the government is proposing a motion for a general election

Opposition leader Corbyn wants BJ to get a Brexit delay Bill through before calling an election.

If there is an election October 15 the likely date (changed from what was expected previously, Oct 14)

