Brexit - UK government loses vote, parliament votes to block no deal

Brexit developments - parliament has voted against the Prime Minister. This is major defeat for Johnson.

Vote is in favour making time available to try to avoid a hard, no deal Brexit





While not a done deal this brings the prospects of a general election closer.





PM Johnson says the government is proposing a motion for a general election





Opposition leader Corbyn wants BJ to get a Brexit delay Bill through before calling an election.





If there is an election October 15 the likely date (changed from what was expected previously, Oct 14)



