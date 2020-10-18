Brexit - UK business told to accelerate planning for a no-deal exit
Reuters updating on the latest less than encouraging developments last week on EU - UK trade talks.
- UK PM Johnson said on Friday there was no point in continuing discussions
- t was now time to prepare for an exit without a trade deal
- Senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday the door was still ajar for talks to continue
- Johnson and Gove will hold a call with business leaders this week,
- "Make no mistake, there are changes coming in just 75 days and time is running out for businesses to act," Gove
- The British Chambers of Commerce said the government was responsible for any lack of preparation on the part of business.
Earlier on Brexit here, superseding the above. Maybe still hope?