Brexit - UK business told to accelerate planning for a no-deal exit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters updating on the latest less than encouraging developments last week on EU - UK trade talks.

  • UK PM Johnson said on Friday there was no point in continuing discussions
  • t was now time to prepare for an exit without a trade deal
  • Senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday the door was still ajar for talks to continue
  • Johnson and Gove will hold a call with business leaders this week,
  • "Make no mistake, there are changes coming in just 75 days and time is running out for businesses to act," Gove
  • The British Chambers of Commerce said the government was responsible for any lack of preparation on the part of business.
Earlier on Brexit here, superseding the above. Maybe still hope? 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose