Brexit - UK business told to accelerate planning for a no-deal exit

Reuters updating on the latest less than encouraging developments last week on EU - UK trade talks.

UK PM Johnson said on Friday there was no point in continuing discussions

t was now time to prepare for an exit without a trade deal

Senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday the door was still ajar for talks to continue

Johnson and Gove will hold a call with business leaders this week,

"Make no mistake, there are changes coming in just 75 days and time is running out for businesses to act," Gove

The British Chambers of Commerce said the government was responsible for any lack of preparation on the part of business.

Earlier on Brexit here, superseding the above. Maybe still hope?

