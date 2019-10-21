Brexit: Rees-Mogg said to delivering business statement for withdrawal agreement bill later today

FT correspondent, Sebastian Payne reports





"Monday afternoon: The Withdrawal Agreement Bill (aka the WAB) will be introduced the Commons. It's the crucial huge piece of legislation that implements Brexit in domestic law. Plenty for Eurosceptics and Remainers alike to dig into (h/t @PaulBrandITV).



Monday 3:40pm: Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the Commons, will deliver a business statement for the WAB and lay the ground work for a second reading on Tuesday. Not sure what terms will be set out here, which may restrict length of debate etc." ForexLive The above will come after speaker John Bercow's decision on the "meaningful vote", which the government expects him to say no to as it would be a repeat of what was discussed in parliament on Saturday.





As such, the next thing to look forward to after that will be the vote on the second reading of the withdrawal agreement bill tomorrow.





In essence, it will be a "meaningful vote" and with Johnson feeling the numbers on his side, it very well could succeed - hence, the renewed optimism in the pound today.





However, if it fails then there is no way Brexit will happen by 31 October and we should move on to a general election next.





The tweet thread: