Brexit - UK Northern Ireland minister Lewis says good chance of a deal with EU (weekend comments)

Remarks reported on Sunday from the government's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis speaking pon the BBC:

"I'm always an optimist ... and I hope and I think there's a good chance we can get a deal, but the EU need to understand it is for them to move as well"

Added the UKJ would leave without a deal if necessary

So, if he is "always an optimist" does that diminish the value of his opinion? He may be judging the probability from too sanguine a perspective?

















