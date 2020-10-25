Brexit - UK Northern Ireland minister Lewis says good chance of a deal with EU (weekend comments)
Remarks reported on Sunday from the government's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis speaking pon the BBC:
- "I'm always an optimist ... and I hope and I think there's a good chance we can get a deal, but the EU need to understand it is for them to move as well"
- Added the UKJ would leave without a deal if necessary
---
So, if he is "always an optimist" does that diminish the value of his opinion? He may be judging the probability from too sanguine a perspective?