Brexit: UK PM Johnson says these proposals don't deliver everything 

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Reuters

  • Can be no path to a deal except through replacing the backstop
  • We are some way from a resolution
  • Welcomes statement from Juncker that EU will examine UK proposals objectively 
  • I have given a guarantee that the UK will never conduct checks at the Irish border
  • Ready to leave October 31
  • If European neighbours do not show willingness to reach a deal will have to leave with no deal. 
GBPUSD is at 1.2287 and waiting for the next move from the EU or the UK to confirm movs towards a deal or no-deal

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose