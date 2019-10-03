Brexit: UK PM Johnson says these proposals don't deliver everything 

Can be no path to a deal except through replacing the backstop

We are some way from a resolution

Welcomes statement from Juncker that EU will examine UK proposals objectively

I have given a guarantee that the UK will never conduct checks at the Irish border

Ready to leave October 31

If European neighbours do not show willingness to reach a deal will have to leave with no deal.

GBPUSD is at 1.2287 and waiting for the next move from the EU or the UK to confirm movs towards a deal or no-deal