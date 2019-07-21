Brexit - UK press report that the European Union is preparing a huge aid package for Ireland
UK Times with the report.
This will be on a 'hope for the best, plan for the worst' basis for Brexit.
Likely new PM Johnson has shown little inclination not to leave the EU on October 31. Deal or no deal.
- EU package said to be 'multi billion' euro amount.
- to offset economic damage in the event of no deal exit
- will 'spend whatever is necessary' to support the Irish government through any trade disruption
Times citing a senior European diplomat - not named.
Shades of Draghi's 'whatever it takes'.