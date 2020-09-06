Brexit - UK says not afraid to walk away from talks. Less than 20% chance of a deal.

A couple of UK media items on Sunday with Brexit developments.

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost spoke with the newspaper the Mail on Sunday He said that the UK would leave the transition arrangement "come what may" in December. That is, deal or no deal the UK is out.





Meanwhile in the Sunday Times:

planning for no-deal has ramped up

senior figures in government have predicted that the chance of securing a Brexit trade agreement with Brussels is now less than 20%





GBP is trading on wide spreads in early movement. Its just before:

8 am in NZ

6 am in Sydney

5 am in Tokyo

and 4 am in Singapore & Hong Kong

If you are familiar with how forex market times work you'll know that liquidity right now Is super thin. GBP swinging a little:











