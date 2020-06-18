Bridgewater warns of a lost decade ahead for stocks

Bridgewater Associates is a Ray Dalio founded US investment firm. Via an analysts' note:

Analysts at the firm are warning of a lost decade ahead for equity investors.

Citing:

U.S. corporate profit margins could reverse the strong growth seen in recent years.

these margins have provided a substantial portion of the excess return of equities over cash

reversal is more than merely the current cyclical downturn in earnings

"Globalization, perhaps the largest driver of developed world profitability over the past few decades, has already peaked"

"U.S.-China conflict and global pandemic are further accelerating moves by multinationals to reshore and duplicate supply chains, with a focus on reliability as opposed to just cost optimization."

Also warn on rising corporate debt due to the efforts made on the coronavirus pandemic.



