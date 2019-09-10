British Parliament suspension begins - How are markets reacting?

There is a lot of market noise on currency pairs linked to the GBP, especially the GBP/EUR and the GBP/USD. There is also a certain amount of market volatility, as what's going to happen next with Brexit isn't clear.





The GBP/USD bounced back from its 3-year low, which weighs on the main British index

While the GBP/USD pair lost up to 6% since Boris Johnson's appointment, the currency pair recently bounced back on its lowest level since October 2016 to trade around 1.2330 at the time of writing. As strong U.K. growth figures have recently been published, the pound has strengthened against other currencies. After the prorogation announcement the pound fell.

Many analysts expect the currency pair to keep declining, despite recent spikes, because of several major geopolitical considerations. These include mounting concerns over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tenure as head of government, the parliament suspension, the passage of Brexit legislation by October 31, 2019, and the ongoing uncertainty vis-a-vis the potential for a US trade war with the European Union.

Financial analysts have reiterated concerns on the falling purchasing power of the pound. Speculative net positions, including online exchange brokers such as Easy Markets on the GBP are strongly negative over 1 year, 2 years, and 5-year projections. Immediately prior to Brexit in 2016, the GBP/USD pair was hovering around 1.50. Since then, approximately 20% of the GBPs purchasing power has been erased, with significant downward momentum on the cards.

The relationship between British indices and the GBP/USD