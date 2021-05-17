BTC next major support sits at $38K
Elon induced sell off
The poor environmental credentials of BTC are coming back to haunt it with Elon Musk tweeting his further lack of support over the weekend. BTCUSD one of the movers and shakers as we get out the blocks.
For all those HODL'ers out there the next major support comes in at $38,000. This is the trend line low from October and December 2020 as well as teh congestion from this year's January high's. It is a natural pause point. However, if that breaks then the technical picture for Bitcoin has just become far more bleak.