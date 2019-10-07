Business confidence data due from Australia on Tuesday - preview

National Australia Bank Business Survey for September is due Tuesday 8 October 2019 at 0030GMT

Business Confidence prior 1

Business Conditions prior 1

Both business confidence and conditions are running along well below long-run averages and showing pretty much no sign of improving.





If there is (or was) any bright point in the survey its the employment subindex which is hovering around average. Eyes will be on this again tomorrow as the RBA is targeting a much lower unemployment rate than is current. Data indicating this'll be more difficult to achieve impacts the outlook for Australian interest rates … and potential for some sort of QE ('unconventional' policy ….. but if so many are doing it how unconventional can it be?)























