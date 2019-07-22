CAD being impacted by both weaker external and domestic environments

Comments on the Canadian dollar via CIBC forex strategists.

They argue that they expect Canadian economic data to weaken in the months ahead

recent Canadian economic data has been a rebound from a weak Q4 and Q1

is likely to soften - the economic surprise index is near a nine-year high and expected to revert

From an external perspective,

global trade environment is getting worse, not better

Should lead to a lower CAD ahead.





---

CAD a big loser overnight:









