CAD being impacted by both weaker external and domestic environments
Comments on the Canadian dollar via CIBC forex strategists.
They argue that they expect Canadian economic data to weaken in the months ahead
- recent Canadian economic data has been a rebound from a weak Q4 and Q1
- is likely to soften - the economic surprise index is near a nine-year high and expected to revert
From an external perspective,
- global trade environment is getting worse, not better
Should lead to a lower CAD ahead.
---
CAD a big loser overnight: