Deaths increase by 5%

California is out with their coronavirus cases and deaths for the day



cases rose by 5.2% to 48,917



deaths reach a total of 1982. That is an increase of 95 or 5%



The governor Newsom also announced that state and local beaches would have a "hard close". Last weekend thousands of Californians flock to the shoreline in defiance of the statewide stay home order enacted to stem the spread of the coronavirus.