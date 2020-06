Cases rise 2.5% vs 2.8% seven-day average



California cases rose 5,307 or 2.5% on the day. That compares to 4230 last Monday and 4890 yesterday. The June 24 record was 7149.







There is a trend towards weaker reported numbers on Monday and (even moreso) Tuesday in California.





Deaths were at 32, a rise of 0.5%.