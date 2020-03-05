California Governor declares a state of emergency over coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There we are, that'll be the acceleration of the drop in equity indices and USD/JPY  .... California Governor declares a state of emergency re the outbreak of coronavirus 

  • 53 cases confirmed in the state



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose