Canada August CPI +1.9% y/y vs +1.9% expected
Canada August CPI data
- Prior was +2.0%
- Services +0.1% m/m
- Goods -0.6% m/m
- CPI -0.1% m/m vs -0.2% expected
- Prior m/m +0.5%
- Full report
- Median 2.1% vs 2.1% exp (prior 2.1%)
- Common 1.8% vs 1.9% exp (prior 1.9%)
- Trim 2.1% vs 2.0% exp (prior 2.0%)
On the core side, there isn't anything that jumps out. Shelter prices rose 0.2% and were up 2.4% y/y. Services inflation was also up 0.1% and 2.6% y/y while goods prices have been much more muted. That points to a tight jobs market.
USD/CAD slipped after the data but quickly bounced back with all eyes on the Fed later.