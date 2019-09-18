Canada August CPI +1.9% y/y vs +1.9% expected

Canada August CPI data





Prior was +2.0%

Services +0.1% m/m



Goods -0.6% m/m



CPI -0.1% m/m vs -0.2% expected



Prior m/m +0.5%

Full report

Core measures: Median 2.1% vs 2.1% exp (prior 2.1%)



Common 1.8% vs 1.9% exp (prior 1.9%)



Trim 2.1% vs 2.0% exp (prior 2.0%) Gasoline prices fell 5.0% in the month and are down 10.2% y/y but with prices spiking this month and the slump in late-2018 coming into the picture, the headline numbers will tick higher in the months ahead. Core measures:Gasoline prices fell 5.0% in the month and are down 10.2% y/y but with prices spiking this month and the slump in late-2018 coming into the picture, the headline numbers will tick higher in the months ahead.





On the core side, there isn't anything that jumps out. Shelter prices rose 0.2% and were up 2.4% y/y. Services inflation was also up 0.1% and 2.6% y/y while goods prices have been much more muted. That points to a tight jobs market.







USD/CAD slipped after the data but quickly bounced back with all eyes on the Fed later.

