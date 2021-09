Prior was +0.4%

Prices up 14.3% y/y vs 15.4% prior

16 commodity groups up 5 down



Raw materials price index -2.4% vs +2.2% prior

Raw materials +27.7% y/y vs 37.7% prior

This is a small win for Team Transitory but with all the supply chain bottlenecks and whatnot, the real pressure starts now. Digging deeper though, this drop was all about the 14.2% decline in lumber in the month.