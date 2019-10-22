Canada August retail sales -0.1% vs +0.4% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada August retail sales data:

Canada retail sales
  • Prior was +0.4% (revised to +0.6%)
  • Sales up 1.1% y/y
  • Ex autos -0.2% vs 0.0% exp
  • Prior ex autos -0.1%
  • Ex autos and gas -0.1%
Details:
  • Gasoline stations -0.4%
  • Clothing -0.9%
  • Food and beverage stores -0.8%
  • New car dealers +0.4%
  • Used car dealers -1.7%
  • Furniture and home furnishings -0.1%
Gasoline was expected to be soft but the weakness is fairly widespread in a poor sign for the Canadian consumer that's boosted USD/CAD about 20 pips higher. The good news is that the prior month was revised a bit higher.

