Canada August retail sales -0.1% vs +0.4% expected

Details:

Gasoline stations -0.4%

Clothing -0.9%

Food and beverage stores -0.8%

New car dealers +0.4%

Used car dealers -1.7%

Furniture and home furnishings -0.1%

Gasoline was expected to be soft but the weakness is fairly widespread in a poor sign for the Canadian consumer that's boosted USD/CAD about 20 pips higher. The good news is that the prior month was revised a bit higher.





