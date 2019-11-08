Canada building permits fell -6.5% in September versus -2.0% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Bigger than expected decline in the building permits for the month of September in Canada

  • The Canada building permits fell by -6.5% in the month of September. That was much worse than the -2.0% estimates for the month. 
  • The prior month was revised to +5.6% from 6.1%
  • residential permits -10.7% in September with single family permits -8.7% and multiple permits -12.1%
  • nonresidential permits rose 0.9% with industrial permits -8.1%, commercial permits +6.1%, and institutional permits -5.0%
  • total number of dwellings -6.4% on the month
  • total value of building permits +2.1% year on year
  • Toronto permits points -13.8%
  • Vancouver permits rose +1.9%
  • Montréal permits tumbled -26%
The numbers for building permits can be quite volatile

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose