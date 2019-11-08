Canada building permits fell -6.5% in September versus -2.0% estimate
Bigger than expected decline in the building permits for the month of September in Canada
- The Canada building permits fell by -6.5% in the month of September. That was much worse than the -2.0% estimates for the month.
- The prior month was revised to +5.6% from 6.1%
- residential permits -10.7% in September with single family permits -8.7% and multiple permits -12.1%
- nonresidential permits rose 0.9% with industrial permits -8.1%, commercial permits +6.1%, and institutional permits -5.0%
- total number of dwellings -6.4% on the month
- total value of building permits +2.1% year on year
- Toronto permits points -13.8%
- Vancouver permits rose +1.9%
- Montréal permits tumbled -26%
The numbers for building permits can be quite volatile