Canada February international merchandise trade balance +1.04B vs +1.30B expected

First back-to-back monthly surpluses since late 2016



Prior was +$1.41B



imports fell 2.4% in Feb (lowest since August)



exports fell 2.7% in Feb

Exports hampered by a 10.2% decline in motor vehicles and parts in part due to chip shortage effects



Export declines were observed in the metal and non-metallic mineral products (-10.9%), motor vehicles and parts, and aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts product sections.

imports of energy products decreased by 21.4% in February after 22.8% increase in Jan



imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts up +29.1% on four commercial airliner imports

Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States widened from $4.7 billion in January to $5.7 billion in February.

Canada's trade surplus with the United States widened from $5.9 billion in January to $6.8 billion in February. This was the largest surplus since September 2008.

The quickly improving trade picture with the United States highlights the knock-on effects of US growth and stimulus. There are also some one-off factors due to the elevated values of natural gas exports in February due to cold weather.





