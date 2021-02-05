Canada international merchandise trade $-1.67 billion billion vs. $-3.0 billion estimate

Canadian trade balance data


International trade deficit for Canada
  • prior month $-3.34 billion revised to $-3.56 billion
  • total merchandise trade deficit $-1.67 billion vs. $-3.30 billion estimate
  • Exports to the US increase 1.5% on higher energy products, while imports fell -0.1%. Canada's trade surplus widened to $2.2 billion vs. $2.8 billion in December
  • For the year exports to the United States dropped -15.6%. Imports fell -11%
  • total exports rose 1.5%
  • total imports fell -2.3%
  • deficit was the lowest since June 2020
  • for the year Canada's trade deficit totaled $36.2 billion which was more than double the deficit of 2019. Total merchandise exports fell -12.3% in 2020. Imports were down -8.6%. By comparison in 2009 recession merchandise exports fell -24.6%. And imports fell -15.7%
