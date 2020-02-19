Canada January CPI +2.4% vs +2.3% y/y expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

January Canadian CPI data


  • Prior was +2.2%
  • CPI +0.3% m/m % vs +0.2% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was 0.0%
Core measures:

  •    Median 2.2% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.2%,)
  •    Common 1.8% vs 2.0% exp (prior 2.0%)
  •    Trim 2.1% vs 2.1% exp (prior 2.1%, revised to 2.0%)


