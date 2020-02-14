Canada January existing home sales -2.9% vs -0.1% expected

Prior was -0.9%

Activity up 22.7% compared to last December

Newly listed homes -1.8%

CREA says 'new supply close to its lowest level in a decade'

Prices up 4.75% y/y



January was a soft month for sales but that contrasts with strong housing starts numbers in the month -- likely due to good weather. December is a very slow month for home sales in general, so I would be skeptical of reading anything into the numbers.

