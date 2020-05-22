Canada March retail sales -10.0% vs -10.5% m/m expected

Prior was +0.3%

First decline in five months



Ex autos -0.4% vs -10.0% expected

Reports says "about 40% of retailers closed their doors during March"

Retail ecommerce +16.3%

Motor vehicle and parts dealers -35.6%

Food and beverage +22.8%

Statistics Canada estimates April retail sales fell 15.6%



The ex-autos headline was much stronger than anticipated but March is ancient history at this point and I don't think it matters. Canadians reacted to the pandemic about the same as everyone else.

