Canada March retail sales -10.0% vs -10.5% m/m expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada March retail sales data

Canada retail sales
  • Prior was +0.3%
  • First decline in five months
  • Ex autos -0.4% vs -10.0% expected
  • Reports says "about 40% of retailers closed their doors during March"
  • Retail ecommerce +16.3%
  • Motor vehicle and parts dealers -35.6%
  • Food and beverage +22.8%
  • Statistics Canada estimates April retail sales fell 15.6%
The ex-autos headline was much stronger than anticipated but March is ancient history at this point and I don't think it matters. Canadians reacted to the pandemic about the same as everyone else.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose