Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for May 40.6 vs. 33.0 last month

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Manufacturing PMI for Canada

Canada's Markit manufacturing PMI for the month of May rose to 40.6 from 33.0 in April.  The plunge last month was the lowest level on record for this index. The index last peaked at 51.8 in February before the Covid – 19 related fall.

Canada Markit PMI
Some details 
  • new orders rise to 37.9 vs. 23.9 in April
  • employment rises vs. the prior month
A reading below the 50 level is indicative of a contractionary economy. The index has been negative for 3 consecutive months.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose