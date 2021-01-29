Canada November GDP +0.7% vs +0.4% expected

Author: Adam Button

Canadian November 2020 monthly GDP

  • Prior was +0.4%
  • GDP y/y -2.8% vs -3.2% expected
Separately, the PPI report was out:
  • Industrial product prices +1.5% m/m vs +1.4% exp
  • Raw materials price index +3.5% m/m vs +2.5% exp
That's a hefty month-over-month rise.

