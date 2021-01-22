Canada November retail sales +1.3% m/m vs 0.0% expected

7 consecutive increases



Prior was +0.4%



Ex autos +2.1% vs 0.3% expected

Advance December estimate -2.6%

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers -0.9%

Sales driven by food and beverage stores (+5.9%) and supermarkets (+6.5%)

Building materials +2.2% and General merchandise stores +1.6% also contributed

Clothing at -3.0% was a drag

Sales up in 7 of 11 subsectors

Retail ecommerce sales +75.9% y/y



This is a very strong reading. The highest economist estimate was +0.8% and it blew that away.





The December soft estimate is taking the shine off this number but if you go back a month, they forecast a flat reading in November so StatCan is struggling to get it right.





USD/CAD is barely moved on this. The December estimate takes the shine of November and, either way, November is old news.

