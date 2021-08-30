Canada Q2 current account +3.58B vs +1.18B prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada current account data for Q2 2021

CAD
  • Prior was a surplus of 1.18B
  • Trade surplus of $1.8B
  • Exports +0.9B, imports +0.5B q/q
  • Investment income surplus +1.7B
  • Canadians bought a record $57.2B of foreign securities
  • Foreign investment in Canadian securities $50.3B
  • Direct investment abroad $22.2B
  • Direct investment in Canada $12.0B
This is the second consecutive current account surplus after an unbroken streak of deficits from 2008 through 2020. This report isn't a driver for CAD but offers some hints at the things that helped it to the top of the G10 FX pile in H1.


