Canada Sept CPI +1.9% y/y vs +2.1% expected

Canada September 2019 CPI data:





Prior was +1.9%

Goods +1.3%

Services +2.2%



CPI -0.4% m/m vs -0.2% expected



Prior m/m -0.1%

Full report



Core measures:





Median 2.2% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.1%)



Common 1.9% vs 1.8% exp (prior 1.8%)



Trim 2.1% vs 2.1% exp (prior 2.0%) The headline number was a disappointment but the core numbers remain very close to target. I don't see this tilting the BOC towards anything more dovish. The headline number was a disappointment but the core numbers remain very close to target. I don't see this tilting the BOC towards anything more dovish.





The big drag on the headline was a 10.0% y/y fall in gasoline prices. Excluding gasoline, the CPI was up 2.4%. The flipside is that Canadians are buying cars at a good clip with prices up 2.5% y/y.

