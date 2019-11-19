Canada September manufacturing sales -0.2% vs -0.5% expected

Prior was +0.8%

Sales down in 10 of 21 industries

Inventories -0.8%

Unfilled orders -0.6%

New orders -2.7% vs +6.6% prior (drop largely on aerospace)



Soft sales in the petroleum and coal product (-1.9%) and the motor vehicle parts (-4.3%) industries accounted for the majority of the decrease in September. Sales in machinery (+5.5%) and motor vehicles (+2.9%) balanced much of the decline.





The fall in petroleum was due to refinery maintenance work while the jump in machinery sales may have been to a the completion of a few large projects.

