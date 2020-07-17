Canada wholesale trade sales for May 5.7% vs. 7.9% estimate
Canada wholesale trade sales for May 2020.
- Canada wholesale trade sales for the month of May 2020 rose by 5.7%. That was less than the 7.9% estimate
- prior month showed a decline of -21.6%. So the rebound is off of sharply lower levels needless to say.
- Wholesale sales volumes in $2012 increase 5.2% month-to-month to C$45.6 billion
- Sales rose in 6 of the 7 subsectors representing 78% of the total
- also sales ex auto and parts rose 3.8%
- motor vehicle and parts wholesale rose and 33.4%
- wholesale inventories felt 1% to C$91.9 billion
- inventories to sales ratio fell to 1.75 in May from 1.87 in April.