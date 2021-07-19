Canada will open its border with the US from August 9 (for the fully vaccinated)

Canada is to permit entry for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States currently residing in the US.

From August 9

Canada imposed a ban on non-essential travel into the country in March 2020.





For those not meeting that above criteria the wait is just a little longer:

fully vaccinated international travelers may enter Canada beginning September 7, Canada caveat is that provided the "COVID-19 epidemiology remains favourable"





Just another reason to get vaccinated, if the risk of drowning on your own mucus is not enough of a reason that is.








